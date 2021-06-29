Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Reaches $68.86 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $68.86 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00396658 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

