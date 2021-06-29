Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKPNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

