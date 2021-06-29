Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHG. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

PHG stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,567. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

