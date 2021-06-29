Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $47.18

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.18, but opened at $44.53. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 1,401 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.98.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,823 shares of company stock worth $3,436,348. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

