LABS Group Trading 9.7% Higher This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $275,378.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LABS Group has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00136804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00168329 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.92 or 1.00033561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.