Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,072 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.33% of Landcadia Holdings III worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,035,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,510,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Landcadia Holdings III by 763.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 692,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

LCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,770. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24.

Landcadia Holdings III Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

