Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.120 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LE traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. 1,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

