LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LNXSF. Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $70.75 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

