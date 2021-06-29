LCX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $792,932.00 (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. LCX has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $792,932.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 653,774,778 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

