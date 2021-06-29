Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 1,773.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LEMIF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.