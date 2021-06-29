Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 23.15% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF alerts:

SQLV opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $39.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.