Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 1,432.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Lennar by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Lennar by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 234,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Lennar stock opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

