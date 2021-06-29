Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

