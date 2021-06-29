LHT Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $143,899.94 and approximately $16.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006541 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

