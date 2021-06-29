LHT Reaches Market Cap of $144,150.57 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, LHT has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $144,150.57 and $16.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006563 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000227 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

