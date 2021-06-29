Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.69

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 94023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.04 million, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

