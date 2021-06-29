Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CPC stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.69) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53. The City Pub Group has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The firm has a market cap of £136.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13.

In other The City Pub Group news, insider Clive Watson bought 100,000 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £133,000 ($173,765.35).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

