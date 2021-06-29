Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ZEV stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

