Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.35). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of LMNL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 3,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,681. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $115.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

