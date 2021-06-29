Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

LNC stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $62.70. 10,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,954. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

