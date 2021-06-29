Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

