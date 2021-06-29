Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $22,816,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,147,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,437,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,985 shares of company stock worth $2,097,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.55.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

