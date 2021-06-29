Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,401,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 6,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $289.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $208.21 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

