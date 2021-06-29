Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 5,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 420,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $790.69 million, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $150,879.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $355,011.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226 over the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $124,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

