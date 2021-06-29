Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.19 Million

Brokerages expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report $91.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $372.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.57 million to $386.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $403.54 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $412.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. 210,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,795. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 138,057 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

