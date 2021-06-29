LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 64.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,374.97%.

LIVX stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. LiveXLive Media has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.