loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that loanDepot will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
