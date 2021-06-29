loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that loanDepot will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.