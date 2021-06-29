Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $29.30 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 1.5% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $29,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.61. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

