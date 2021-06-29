Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,939 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.62. 23,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

