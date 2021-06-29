Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.56. 15,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.83 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

