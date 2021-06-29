Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $6.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,437.52. 53,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,318.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

