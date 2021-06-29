Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $36,250,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Nordson by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Nordson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

