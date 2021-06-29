Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.37. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,591. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.89. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

