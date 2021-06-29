London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 34,147 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.19. 91,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495,568. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $458.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

