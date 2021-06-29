London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up about 1.5% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Kellogg worth $15,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kellogg by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Kellogg by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K remained flat at $$64.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. 35,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

