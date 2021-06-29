London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,146. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

