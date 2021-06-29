London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 232,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,813,637. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

