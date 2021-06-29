London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after buying an additional 11,739,480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 119,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 174,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,426,316. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

