Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 3.7%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 20,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,275,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,574,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.