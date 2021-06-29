LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

SSD stock opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.