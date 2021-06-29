LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,500,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

