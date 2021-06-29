LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,825,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

