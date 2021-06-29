LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 882 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

