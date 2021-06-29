LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

BCEI stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $962.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.91.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

