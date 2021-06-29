Lua Swap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00670249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039290 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.