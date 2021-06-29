Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.730-$6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.83 billion-$5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.39.

LULU traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.02.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

