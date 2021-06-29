Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.89. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

