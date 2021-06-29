Magellan Global Fund (ASX:MGF) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Magellan Global Fund (ASX:MGF) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0366 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

About Magellan Global Fund

Magellan Global Fund is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

