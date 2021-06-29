Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

Magnite stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,443 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 703,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 656,653 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

