Maple 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,577.00 (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $6.95 or 0.00019124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $92,577.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.08 or 0.00691172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00039403 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.